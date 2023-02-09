By: News On 6

-

Alfredo Vargas from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino stopped by the Cooking Corner to show us this Apple and Honey Ricotta Sourdough Toast.

INGREDIENTS

4 Slice Sourdough Bread

8 oz Low- fat Ricotta Cheese

¼ tsp Vanilla extract

2 Grand Smith Apples

2 tsp candy pecans

2oz Arugula lettuce

2 tsp raspberry vinaigrette dressing

2 tsp Spicy honey

DESCRIPTION

If you’re looking for a tasty and healthy breakfast option, look no further than this fruit and Honey Ricotta Toast recipe. Part-skim ricotta is low-fat cheese that is high in protein, making it the perfect way to start your day. and with the sweetness of honey and freshens of fruit, this dish is sure to satisfy your taste buds. Give it a try tomorrow morning – you won’t be disappointed!!

METHOD

1: Wash and dry the apples, cut the apples in half and take the center of the apples and proceed to slice them as thin as possible.

2: in a small mixer bowl add Ricotta, and Vanilla extract, whisked well in to get fluffy

3: in a medium mixing bowl add arugula lettuce, some of the sliced apples, and the raspberry vinaigrette and tested well.

4: Put the bread in the toaster and tested lightly

5: with a butter knife spread the Ricotta cheese evenly on one side of the bread to cover

6: add the apple slices to cover the cheese completely

7: add the spicy honey with a squished bottle for easy application

8: top with the candy pecans

9: put the two pieces of toast on a plate and garnish it with your arugula salad and served