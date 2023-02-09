Tulsa Man Found Guilty Of Physically, Sexually Assaulting 72-Year-Old Woman

-

A jury deliberated less than two hours to find a Tulsa man guilty of brutally beating and sexually assaulting a 72-year-old woman inside her home.

Elga Harper worked as the victim's handyman at the time of the attack.

Prosecutors started their closing arguments Thursday morning by telling the jury the victim knew Harper. They said she trusted Harper and tried to help him, but he trapped her in her own home, beat her, tied a cord around her neck and feet and raped her.

The jury found Harper guilty of kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, and sexual assault.

Prosecutors said after Harper brutally attacked the victim, he asked a neighbor for a ride, while he was wearing the victim's coat.

Then, they said he went to another neighbor's house and asked to use their shower and that's where he shaved his beard and head and left his belongings behind.

They said the victim told 911 Harper was the one who attacked her and she told that again to the first officers to arrive and pointed him out in the courtroom.

Harper's attorneys told the jury that the victim was confused and wasn't able to accurately identify her attacker because she suffered a head injury during the attack.

They also argued Harper was at her house, but only because he heard her screaming and tried to help her, but got scared and left.

"The fact that such a vulnerable adult was attacked in such a brutal way inside of her home, made this case the top priority of the special victims unit at the time. Every detective has some role to play in this investigation,” said Lieutenant Darin Ehrenrich with the Tulsa Police Special Victims Unit. "It is a relieving feeling to know that all those hours, all those efforts from all those people paid off to ensure the public is safe."

Harper will be sentenced at a later date. He is facing life in federal prison.

