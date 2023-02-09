Turkish Oklahomans Grieving After Earthquake Kills Thousands

-

More than 20,000 people in Turkey and Syria are dead following massive earthquakes, and the death toll is expected to climb.

People with ties to that area who are living in Tulsa are doing what they can to support each other.

Muhammad Sezer and other members of the Raindrop Turkish House in Tulsa are mourning the loss of their friends and relatives who died during the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

"During such a tragedy, such a difficult time you want to support your family, support your loved ones,” Sezer said. “But just watching from a distance it's a lot to handle."

When Sezer heard about the quake, his first thought was to check in on his family.

"As soon as I heard about the earthquake on Sunday evening, I called my parents, mom and dad, two brothers,” Sezer said.

Sezer's family members were able to escape, but he knows others who did not hear the same good news about their relatives.

"One of my close friends just heard that his brother, sister-in-law and nephews all died. I can say I am devastated,” Sezer said.

Sezer and others like Abul Fazhajizada are lending support to friends who are grieving.

"Seeing close people of the community members losing their loved ones or just waiting all night, just on the phones waiting to hear any news,” Fazhajizada said. “It's completely devastating, I can't believe what they are going through so it's very tough times."

Sezer and the rest of the community are leaning on others while they watch this all unfold.