By: News On 6

Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested

-

Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a chase on Thursday night.

According to police, officers chased the suspect through the Holly Refinery before he crashed through a gate at PSO.

Officers say they arrested the man near 36th and South Elwood.

Police have not yet identified the person responsible.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.