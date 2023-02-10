Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested

Friday, February 10th 2023, 5:04 am
Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a chase on Thursday night.
According to police, officers chased the suspect through the Holly Refinery before he crashed through a gate at PSO.
Officers say they arrested the man near 36th and South Elwood.
Police have not yet identified the person responsible.
This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
February 10th, 2023
February 9th, 2023
February 8th, 2023
February 7th, 2023
February 10th, 2023
February 10th, 2023
February 10th, 2023
February 10th, 2023