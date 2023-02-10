Watch: PBR's 'Unleash The Beast' Returns To Tulsa

-

This weekend, Professional Bull Riders, PBR, "Unleash The Beast" event will kick off at Tulsa's BOK Center for a nearly sold-out competition.

Forty of the world's top bull riders will be competing in the arena on their latest tour stop all vying for the champion title.

The arena is prepped and ready to go and soon the stands will be packed with people.

For months, the bull riders travel to a new city each weekend. This one is special for Locust Grove native Wyatt Rogers, who is competing in his first full season tour.

He’s the only Oklahoma bull rider in the competition.

"To have multiple friends and family come, it definitely adds a little pressure to do good. So, I better stay on the bulls or else I'm going to get a little more hassle back at home,” Rogers said.

Rogers said one of his favorite parts about being back in Oklahoma is homecooked meals and sleeping in his own bed.

He's been riding professionally for eight years; a dream he's had for as long as he can remember.

“When you’re about to go, it’s just routine. It’s no different than getting in the car and starting it. It’s just a routine like putting your seatbelt on. It’s all muscle memory and trained my whole life for that,” Rogers said.

All 40 riders will ride Friday and Saturday night, then it comes down to the top 12 on Saturday night.

Riders come from all over the world from Brazil to Canada and around the country from Texas to Montana.

“All of us grew up with the same dreams. And to be at this level doing it, we just love it,” Rogers said.

Riders are ranked by points from each event.

The winner becomes the world champion collecting $1 million.

You can find tickets here: PBR: Unleash The Beast Tour Tickets Feb 10, 2023 Tulsa, OK | Ticketmaster