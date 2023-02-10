Spiro Officer Shoots, Kills Man During Police Search; OSBI Investigating

By: News On 6

A man is dead after a shooting involving a Spiro Police officer, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators say police were called on Wednesday about a man carrying a handgun near along Broadway in Spiro. The Spiro Police Chief located the man, identified as Damon Dante Henderson, and tried to approach him. Investigators say Henderson ran and fired back at the chief hitting his police truck. Henderson kept running and was later found hiding in a Spiro home. According to OSBI, several tactical officers arrived but Henderson was able to escape again.

On Thursday afternoon, investigators say Henderson was again spotted near South Ash Street in Spiro. Henderson ran away on foot while and an officer followed him in a police car. At some point, Henderson stopped and fired his weapon, hitting the driver’s side door of the police car according to OSBI.

Investigators say the officer returned fire hitting Henderson. Henderson was transported to the hospital where he died. The name of the officer has not been released at this time. OSBI Agents say this is an ongoing investigation.

"Upon completion of the OSBI investigation, agents will submit a report summarizing their investigation to the District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney will determine whether or not to file charges." said OSBI in a statement.