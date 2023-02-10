University Of Tulsa Student Organizes Fundraiser For Turkey Earthquake Victims

-

A TU student from Istanbul is doing her part to help the people of Turkey following this week’s earthquake which has killed more than 21,000 people.

“It feels helpless. I definitely feel very like I can’t do anything to help and it’s awful,” said TU Senior Aysu Dalogullari.

But she is doing something today, urging her fellow classmates to give anything they can to help her home country after it was rocked by an earthquake that, so far, has left more than 21,000 dead.

“Please spread the word. Tell everyone you know that Turkey really needs help,” said Aysu.

She said finding the right place to donate can be tough and that’s why she’s making it easy for people to help.

Aysu and her friends with the Association of International Students are set up in the student union taking donations. But students aren’t the only ones feeling the hurt of this disaster.

Professor Evren Ozbayoglu said some of his friends and colleagues in Turkey are still unreachable, which is hard for him to process.

Professor Cem Sarica said the devastation is widespread and far reaching.

“The country is in a bad shape right now. Any help that we can get to them will be good, that’s all I want to say,” said Sarica.

With terrible images coming back from her home country, Aysu chooses to focus on the stories of hope.

“After 90 hours, there was a mother and her two month baby got saved under the building,” said Aysu.

If you want to donate, follow these links below, which TU said have been vetted as secure ways to donate.

https://en.afad.gov.tr/

https://www.akut.org.tr/en

https://ahbap.org/