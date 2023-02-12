Local Chocolate Shop Working To Meet Demand For Valentine's Day

Many local businesses are getting ready for Valentine’s Day. A local chocolate shop is working hard to meet the demand.

This is one of the busiest times of the year for Cricket and Fig.

Owner Randy Page and his team are making sure they have enough chocolates because customers have been placing orders every day for two weeks.

"Valentine’s Day is probably our second biggest day of the year," Page said. "Second to Christmas, but very busy.”

For years, Page made chocolates as gifts for friends and family around the holidays, but after being a chef for forty years, he decided he wanted to try something new.

Now, he creates all kinds of sweet treats.

He and his team created two special flavors just for Valentine's Day.

“We always do a little heart shaped piece with a different filling every year," Page said. "This year we did two different fillings. A passionfruit caramel and a tonka bean custard in milk chocolate.”

Page says all the stress and hard work is worth it when he sees the smiles on his customers' faces.