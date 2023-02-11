By: News On 6

Professional Bull Riding ‘Unleash The Beast’ Returns To The BOK Center

Professional Bull Riding 'Unleash The Beast' is back in Tulsa at the BOK Center.

40 of the world’s top bull riders are competing this weekend and the show is almost sold out.

Locust Grove local bull rider Wyatt Rogers is competing in his first full season tour this year.

Rogers said it's nice to be near home to compete.

Sunday night only the top 12 will remain.

The winner will become the world champion and collect $1 million.