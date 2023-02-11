211 Day Recognizes Call Center Across The Country

By: News On 6

Saturday is the day to celebrate 211.The day to recognize call centers all over the country.

The local 211 call center is run by the Oklahoma Service Council and is an important resource for Oklahoman’s.

When someone calls 211 they are connected to a community resource specialist who can direct them to over 7,000 different resources that are available for their needs.

said that this number is to help anyone that is needing extra support or guidance.

The helpline is not taxpayer funded and would appreciate any support.

For more information or the chance to donate, click here.