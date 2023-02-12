BOK Center Treats Nonprofits To Concerts, Games Through Seats And Suites Program

-

The BOK Center is celebrating 15 years of giving back to the community by inviting nonprofits to come to sporting events and concerts at no cost.

As the venue continues its tradition, it is looking to treat even more charities to a suite with snacks, drinks and great views.

"It feels good and feels great to see all the people playing for once,” said Dani Flowers, a little sister in the program, who recently got to attend a Tulsa Oilers hockey game.

Her big sister is Abi Southerland, the program's area director.

"Just participate in this game with our Big and Little matches,” said Southerland.

This is the second year Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma got to be a part of Seats and Suites, a program that gives back to nonprofits through free experiences.

"There are times when, as children, they don't have some of the advantages that other kids might have,” said Evon Markum, ASM Global Community Relations Manager.

Markum said ASM Global, which manages the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center, started offering Seats and Suites 15 years ago and will continue.

"Just to know that people care about them and that our employees really have worked tirelessly to make today special for them, and we want them to come back,” said Markum.

Big Brothers Big Sisters said the free fun is fundamental.

"We learn a lot of lessons when we come to things like this, like walking through the street, just even basic things like that, as well as just manners with people that she's introduced to and things like that,” said Southerland.

Nonprofits that would like for the BOK Center to consider having them as guests can send an email to info@asmtulsa.com. Please put “nonprofit” in the subject line.



