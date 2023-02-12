Coweta Author Shares Stories From Pearl Harbor Survivors In Book

-

The untold stories of Pearl Harbor survivors are being shared through a new book written by a Coweta veteran.

His book is called “Pearl Harbor: Remember How We Served and Survived December 7th 1941.”

Author Shannon Cooper says the purpose of his book is to share stories and memories so they are never forgotten.

Cooper retired from the Navy as a Mess Management Specialist 2nd Class Petty Officer.

While on active duty, he served on a Tank Landing Ship, the U.S.S Barbour County and in 1982, his ship docked next to the USS Missouri during Armed Forces Day.

The Missouri was being decommissioned and Cooper was able to tour the ship.

"I made the statement, you know how you can say something and it goes right out into the universe? I said you would have been a beautiful ship to serve on. You're an awesome ship,” Cooper said.

President Ronald Reagan reinstated the warship as part of his 600-ship Navy plan and Cooper got his wish in 1983 when he transitioned to the reserves and received orders to report to the USS Missouri.

Cooper said he learned a lot of history about the ship, including its service during World War II.

"I fell in love. It was like love at first sight,” Cooper said.

After he retired, he eventually moved to Coweta and joined the American Legion Post 226.

He decided to write a book detailing the USS Missouri's involvement during the Pearl Habor attack as well as the personal stories the history books don't know.

He joined Pearl Harbor Survivor groups on social media.

"I just sent them a message saying 'im an author. I'd like to share your dad's story,' or, 'your grandpa's story,' or whatever. If you're willing to let me do that,” Cooper said.

Cooper says the book has minute-by-minute accounts during Japan’s attack which he gathered from individual interviews to provide a personal connection to readers of all ages.

Cooper is writing another book about the crew who served on the USS Missouri from 1944 to 1992 while it was in service. It's expected to release this November.