Tulsa Zoo Announces Newly Hatched African Penguin Chick


Saturday, February 11th 2023, 9:51 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Tulsa Zoo has welcomed its second African penguin chick.

The zoo says it hatched on December 20th and is the sibling to River, which the public helped name.

Zookeepers say the chick is growing fast and they'll send off a DNA test soon to determine the sex before introducing them to River and the rest of the penguin colony.

