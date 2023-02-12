Woman Shot At Tulsa Apartment Complex, Police Searching For Suspect

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect After A Woman Was Shot

A woman is in the hospital Saturday night after police said she was shot at an apartment complex near 61st and Riverside.

Police say they believe the drive-by shooting happened around 9 p.m.

Officers say the suspect is on the run after firing several rounds at the apartment the victim was in and is described as a black male wearing a mask and hoodie.

Police believe he is still in the area.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.