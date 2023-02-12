Woman Shot At Tulsa Apartment Complex, Police Searching For Suspect

Sunday, February 12th 2023, 9:31 am
A woman is in the hospital Saturday night after police said she was shot at an apartment complex near 61st and Riverside.
Police say they believe the drive-by shooting happened around 9 p.m.
Officers say the suspect is on the run after firing several rounds at the apartment the victim was in and is described as a black male wearing a mask and hoodie.
Police believe he is still in the area.
This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.
