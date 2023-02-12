Fulton Street Opens New Kiosk At Tulsa International Airport

The local Fulton Street Books and Coffee is the only black-owned brick and mortar bookstore in Tulsa and will soon have a kiosk at Tulsa International Airport.

The bookstore was founded by Onikah Asamoa Caesar in July of 2020, and she said she's always dreamed of being able to expand.

"It's so much foot traffic and especially we have people that are coming to Tulsa for the first time, and they see Fulton Street on their way in or Fulton Street on their way out, so I'm really excited to have just this representation at our airport," Caesar said.

Caesar said growing up she loved books and after becoming a 1st grade teacher she realized many books didn't reflect all her students or their future's.

“We wanted to create a space where Black folks, brown folks and indigenous folks and marginalized communities can walk in and see themselves reflected on the shelves,” Caesar said.

There will be lots of books, literature, and merchandise for folks to purchase at her airport location.

“We will keep true to our diversity of literature. I always say Fulton Street is more than books and coffee, we are a platform for community. So, we're also bringing other brands in the community so that folks who are visiting Tulsa, passing through cannot only see Fulton Street but see this amazing vibrant community that we have here in Tulsa,” Caesar said.

There is not an official date for the grand opening but Caesar hopes travelers will be able to shop by the end of the month.