House Fire In Tulsa Sends 1 To Hospital With 'Serious Injuries,' TFD Says

Sunday, February 12th 2023, 4:28 pm
A Sunday morning house fire sent one person to the hospital with "serious injuries," according to the Tulsa Fire Department.
Fire crews responded to a home at E. 31st St. N. and Frankfort Pl. just after 5 a.m. where firefighters saw flames coming from the attic.
During a search and rescue operation, firefighters found an unconscious victim and brought them to the front yard.
The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital by EMSA as firefighters extinguished the flames.
TFD said a investigators are working the scene now. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.
