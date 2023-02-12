House Fire In Tulsa Sends 1 To Hospital With 'Serious Injuries,' TFD Says


Sunday, February 12th 2023, 4:28 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Sunday morning house fire sent one person to the hospital with "serious injuries," according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to a home at E. 31st St. N. and Frankfort Pl. just after 5 a.m. where firefighters saw flames coming from the attic.

During a search and rescue operation, firefighters found an unconscious victim and brought them to the front yard.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital by EMSA as firefighters extinguished the flames.

TFD said a investigators are working the scene now. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.
