Man Dies After House Fire In Tulsa

House Fire In Tulsa Sends 1 To Hospital With 'Serious Injuries,' TFD Says

Breaking News Update 9:23 a.m. 2/13/23:

Officials from the Tulsa Fire Department are investigating a deadly house fire that broke out on Sunday morning.

According to Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department, the unidentified victim died after suffering serious injuries on Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.





This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

A Sunday morning house fire sent one person to the hospital with "serious injuries," according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to a home at E. 31st St. N. and Frankfort Pl. just after 5 a.m. where firefighters saw flames coming from the attic.

During a search and rescue operation, firefighters found an unconscious victim and brought them to the front yard.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital by EMSA as firefighters extinguished the flames.

TFD said a investigators are working the scene now. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.