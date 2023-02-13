Woman Found Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Tulsa Apartment

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Fire Marshal is investigating after a woman was found dead inside an apartment that caught fire early Monday morning.

The Tulsa Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the Astoria Pointe Apartments around 12:30 a.m. on Monday in response to some smoke coming from an upstairs apartment. When firefighters entered that apartment unit they say they found light smoke but no fire.

Firefighters continued to investigate the source of the smoke and entered the downstairs apartment and where they found a woman dead.

The Tulsa Fire Marshal says there was a fire inside that apartment that they think had gone out by itself.

Currently, it is unclear how the fire broke out and crews have not yet identified the woman who was found dead.

