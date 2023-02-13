Rain, Howling Winds Return Early Valentine’s Morning

-

A warm and pleasant day is expected on Monday before rain chances return to Green Country on Tuesday.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz:

We’re getting the work week off to a very nice start, but we’ll need to break out the umbrellas again soon!

After some big-time warmth on Super Bowl Sunday, we’re in yet another beautiful day today. We’ll look for Monday highs back in the lower 60s, and this time it’ll come with much lighter winds. If you’ve got any outdoor plans, it looks superb!

Our next strong storm system comes flying into Oklahoma late overnight into early Valentine’s Day Tuesday morning, bringing with it more scattered rain and storms. Much of this will just be good ‘ol fashioned rain and some thunder and lightning, but we could have one or two strong storms to deal with Tuesday morning along with very gusty winds. Plan on a soggy Tuesday morning commute.

Rain and storms will quickly exit the area by midday Tuesday, but we’ll have a lot of wind to deal with after the rain moves out. Southwest winds will be gusting to 40 miles per hour Tuesday afternoon! That’ll also push our highs for Valentine’s Day back into the 60s. The winds should start to subside somewhat for Valentine’s night with temperatures falling into the 50s for any Valentine’s dinner plans.

Temperatures look to soar again on Wednesday. It’ll be a taste of spring for parts of Green Country with highs nearing 70 degrees near and south of Tulsa! But what goes up must come down… that big-time warmth comes out ahead of another strong storm system that has a powerful cold front accompanying it. We’ll have to watch closely for a risk of severe weather late Wednesday night, primarily across southeastern Oklahoma. Then that big cold front surges in, with much colder weather returning Thursday.

I hope you have a great Monday, Green Country! can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MeteorologistStephenNehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest.