By: News On 6

Record-Breaking Attendance At PBR In Tulsa This Year

It was a historic weekend for professional bull riding in Tulsa.

The BOK Center says it saw record-breaking attendance at the event this year.

Nearly 9,500 fans attended Saturday night's event, with both nights having a combined attendance of more than 15,000.

This is the 15th year in a row BPR has come to the BOK Center.