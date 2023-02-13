Record-Breaking Attendance At PBR In Tulsa This Year

Monday, February 13th 2023, 4:50 pm
It was a historic weekend for professional bull riding in Tulsa.
The BOK Center says it saw record-breaking attendance at the event this year.
Nearly 9,500 fans attended Saturday night's event, with both nights having a combined attendance of more than 15,000.
This is the 15th year in a row BPR has come to the BOK Center.
