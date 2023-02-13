Record-Breaking Attendance At PBR In Tulsa This Year


Monday, February 13th 2023, 4:50 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

It was a historic weekend for professional bull riding in Tulsa.

The BOK Center says it saw record-breaking attendance at the event this year.

Nearly 9,500 fans attended Saturday night's event, with both nights having a combined attendance of more than 15,000.

This is the 15th year in a row BPR has come to the BOK Center.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 13th, 2023

February 14th, 2023

February 14th, 2023

February 14th, 2023

Top Headlines

February 14th, 2023

February 14th, 2023

February 14th, 2023

February 14th, 2023