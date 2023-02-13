Schools Bonds On The Ballot For Valentine's Day Election

Monday, February 13th 2023, 5:00 pm
Several Oklahoma schools have bond proposals on the ballot for Tuesday's special election.
Jenks Public Schools has a $17-million bond to finish renovations on the freshman academy.
Union has 2 bonds totaling $152 million that would go towards renovating the 6th and 7th-grade center and purchasing new buses.
Bartlesville Public Schools is hoping that voters will approve a $38-million bond to expand two elementary schools and upgrade some technology.
Catoosa voters will decide on a $9-million bond that would help finish building a new elementary school.
