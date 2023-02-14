Collinsville Photographer Takes End-Of-Life Pet Pictures For Free

A Green Country photographer is offering her services to capture photos for pets that are old or sick.

The business owner has a senior dog, so she knows how important it is to capture memories with pets while they are still here.

Rachel Burke told News On 6 her 10-year-old Vizsla, Chase, has had cancer practically all over his body.

"Chase has a progressive, aggressive cancer that he's had for the past two years,” explained Burke. “We've had eight surgeries done and removed numerous tumors. Unfortunately, it came back with a vengeance."

Burke said her family is making sure Chase is as comfortable as possible with all his medications and therapies.

The Owasso family is also cherishing every moment with Chase.

Tara Dobbs from Collinsville, who owns Dobbies Photography, said she understands.

Her family has a 15-year-old Pitbull.

"I took pictures of my senior dog for my parents because we thought he was going to pass and I thought, 'Why not do that for other people that might not have the chance to do that?'" explained Dobbs.

Dobbs posted on Facebook that she would take end-of-life pet portraits for free.

Burke was the first to sign up and this month, she had special moments captured with Chase, her husband, baby and their other dog.

"It was bittersweet to say the least,” said Burke. “We knew that it wasn't going to be the happiest of occasions, but we tried to make it a fun day in the park, and he loved it."

Burke said her family will have to make the tough decision any day now, so they are grateful to have these photos to cherish.

Dobbs said she is making these photoshoots her mission.

Although our pets will always be in our hearts, their photos can be on our walls, too.

"Whether you have a dog, a cat, a horse, a cow, even a monkey,” said Dobbs. “We'll do it all. I'll do it all. I'll come to you, and we'll make those memories."

If you'd like for Tara Dobbs to take photos of your senior or sick pet for free, contact Dobbies Photography on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mrstdobbs/