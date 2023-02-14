Rogers State University To Host 'Career, Internship & Graduate School Fair'

By: News On 6

Registration is now open for businesses or organizations to attend the Rogers State University (RSU) 'Career, Internship and Graduate School Fair.'

RSU says there will representatives from several industries as well as city governments and tribes.

Registration for businesses to attend is open until February 23rd. It costs $100 for companies to register and $50 for non-profits.

The 'Career, Internship and Graduate School Fair.' is top take place on Wednesday, March 1st.