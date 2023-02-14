Watch: Performers Discuss Upcoming Benefit Concert To Support Greenwood Rising

Tuesday, February 14th 2023, 9:21 am
A benefit concert is taking place this weekend to raise money to support the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center in Tulsa. It's called 'Oh Glory - An Evening of Spirituals'.
Donald Ryan and Joseph Bias, who are performing in the concert on Sunday, joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday morning to talk about the upcoming event.
