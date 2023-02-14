Watch: Oklahoma Human Services Director Dr. Deborah Shropshire Discusses Her New Role

Tuesday, February 14th 2023, 9:37 am
Oklahoma Human Services helps about a million and a half Oklahomans every year with some of the most basic human needs: food, shelter and safety from abuse or neglect.
Dr. Deborah Shropshire is the agency's first woman director and she joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday morning to talk about the plans she has for the future of the agency.
