Man Killed In Rollover Crash On The Turner Turnpike

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say a man is dead after a single-car crash on the Turner Turnpike.

Troopers say the crash happened just west of Bristow in Creek County around 4:02 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

According to troopers, 41-year-old Deaon L. Johnson was traveling westbound on the Turner Turnpike in a 2002 GMC Envoy when they drove off the right side of the road and rolled their vehicle three times before it came to rest of its roof.

Troopers say Johnson was ejected about 79 ft. from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say unsafe speeds were likely the cause of the crash.