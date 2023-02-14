OTA Working To Raise Bridges After I-44 Bridge Hit Twice By Oversized Loads

-

Crews are making repairs to a bridge over the Turner Turnpike that's been hit by oversized loads twice in just two weeks.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said crews were actually on the bridge making repairs when it was hit a second time.

"The one that was closest to it, I said, 'so what did it sound like,' and he said, 'well I've never heard a bomb going off, but that's what I would imagine a bomb sounding like,'" said James Barnard.

He owns LOGOS Construction and said his crew was repairing this bridge over the Turner Turnpike, after it had been hit by an oversized load, when another truck came through and hit it again.

"Small chunks of concrete hit him in the side, no damage at all, it's just that close ya go, I'm 6 foot from meeting my maker," said Barnard.

"It gets struck quite a bit, because of the fact that it is a lower bridge. Usually modern bridges are about 16-5," said Civil Engineer Ladan Nelson with the Turnpike Authority.

She said this bridge near Chandler has been hit by oversized loads eight times over the past five years.

She said as part of the ACCESS Oklahoma plan, this bridge and others like it will be reconstructed to between 16 and 18 feet, over the next 15 years.

"The ultimate goal is to ... modify that interchange and utilize State Highway 18 so we can get way more enough vertical clearance so we don't have these issues moving forward," said Nelson.

In the meantime, Nelson urges drivers of big trucks to get the proper permits and check bridge height requirements before driving though our state, to prevent accidents that put people at risk.

"So the fact that a over-height vehicle came through, hit the actual area we should have been working on, they just so happen to not be on the lift be some might say lucky, I would say providence,” said Barnard.

OTA said the repairs for the two most recent accidents cost over $230,000. Crews should be finished with the work by the end of the week.