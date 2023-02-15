Tulsa Air and Space Museum Receives Grants To Expand Exhibits

-

A $51,000 grant from the Oklahoma Humanities will pay for a new exhibit at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum.

The museum said it wants to expand its hands-on offerings.

One exhibit the museum is excited to display is the next phase of the Tuskegee Airmen exhibit.

The current exhibit details the history of the Tuskegee Airmen, who were the first black squadron in the U.S. military, from their missions and how they fought to be a part of those missions.

Museum Executive Director Tonya Blansett said it's also the museum's goal to expose younger generations to STEM related history so they can gain a focus on future education.

"Museums are part of a community and we are definitely a part of that aerospace and STEM community and so we need to tell parents and teacher and counselors and kids and get them excited about these jobs," Blansett said.

Blansett said in order for the museum to offer exhibits related to STEM education, it needs funding.

She said Oklahoma Humanities is providing $51,000 in grants.

$36,000 of that will fund the second addition of the Tuskegee Legacy exhibit, which will feature a real P-51 mustang cockpit with a flight simulator inside.

Blansett said the simulator will be built by CymSTAR in Broken Arrow along with University of Tulsa's Computer and Electrical Engineering students.

"We've come into this wonderful partnership using those students for the engineering support and developing these fabulous hands on exhibits that we use to inspire children to pursue STEM careers," Blansett explained.

The museum said it is planning five more additions to the Tuskegee Legacy exhibit and said it'll be done when it gets the money for it.