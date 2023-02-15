Ross Dress For Less Partners With Girls & Boys Clubs Of America For Homework Help Program

A retail store has partnered with the Girls & Boys Clubs of America to help local kids learn.

From now until March 5th, Ross Dress For Less is collecting donations for the Green Country Boys and Girls Clubs.

Customers who shop in-store can give at checkout to support the BGC's "Power Hour" homework help program.

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs Area Director, Richard White said the program provides kids and teens a safe place to do their homework with support from club staff.

"Kids are safer when they are in our Boys and Girls Clubs, particularly if they are home alone there are a lot of things they can get in trouble with," he continued saying, "A lot of parents by the time they pick up their kids, especially if they are a single parent and they have worked all day, we have helped them get their homework done. So, when they get home, parents can spend a little bit more quality time with them."

Every $5 donated provides a half hour of homework help and a $15 donation helps keep kids safe after school.

"The money that we get from the Ross stores is part of our fundraising package that sort of keeps our clubs open," White said. "Every dollar helps even if it is just a small gift it will go a long way toward helping us keep our clubs open and serving our kids."

Ross has agreed to match the first $400,000 raised.