Nonprofits Working To Build New Homeless Facility In Creek County

Wednesday, February 15th 2023, 5:55 am
Creek County leaders say the homeless population is on the rise and several organizations are teaming up to try and address the issue.
Leaders in Creek County say the area lacks resources to help people struggling with homelessness, but they are working to change that.
News on 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Wednesday morning with details.
February 15th, 2023
February 16th, 2023
February 16th, 2023
February 16th, 2023
February 16th, 2023
February 16th, 2023
February 16th, 2023
February 16th, 2023