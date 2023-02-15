Patients At Saint Francis Children's Hospital Celebrate Valentine's Day With Therapy Dog Parade

By: News On 6

The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis helped give their patients a special Valentine's Day on Tuesday.

The kids got to line up in the hallways for a therapy dog parade.

Organizers say it's a fun way to bring the kids some Valentine's day fun since they aren't at home or school to celebrate.

"Having fun things to do for these kids is so encouraging for them. sometimes it gives them an excuse to get out of their room, to get up out of bed, gives them motivation to do something fun," said Christina Manley from the Children's Hospital at Saint Francis.

Organizers also passed out valentines and balloons to the patients.