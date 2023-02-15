Bill To Create Curriculum Review Website Moving Through Legislature


Wednesday, February 15th 2023, 6:52 am

By: News On 6


State lawmakers are considering a bill that would make a website where people could leave public comments on any school curriculum or library materials they find objectionable.

Some democrats in the House say it would be an unnecessary extra cost because parents can already make public comments at school board meetings.

The bill's author says the cost would be minimal once the website is up and running.

If the bill becomes law, districts would be required to start participating in the fall of 2024.
