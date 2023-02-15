Broken Arrow Chamber Of Commerce Holding Auditions For Rooster Days Mascot

By: News On 6

"Rooster Days" in Broken Arrow is looking for a new face for the festival.

Auditions are going on for a new mascot to play "Rosco" the Rooster. The judges are looking for someone to represent Rosco who can be fun, energetic, and carry on years of tradition." After four years of serving the Broken Arrow community, the current Rosco the Rooster is retiring.

The mascot entertains people at the four-day-long festival in May and shows up to a few other events. Lori Lewis with the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce says through the auditions, organizers hope to find the right person for the job.

"What they're really looking for is just somebody who loves Broken Arrow, wants to be part of our community and really be part of Rooster Days, presented by TTCU Federal Credit Union,” Lewis said.

When Rosco hopefuls enter the audition, they'll first be asked why they want to be Rosco. Then, they'll get a chance to try on the costume and show off some dance moves, a chance to show the judges some personality.

Through a point system and discussions, three judges will make the call. Rooster Days is the longest-running festival in the state. It started in 1931 to help struggling farmers make money for eggs.

Rosco has added to the tradition about 20 years ago.

"It really was an economic development project to help our farmers and anytime you came to Main Street, you brought your family, and there was music, and it ended up being a great opportunity for our community to come together,” Lewis said.

When Rooster Days returns in May, you can expect a parade, cornhole tournament, shopping, rides, and vendors.