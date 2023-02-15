By: News On 6

-

We're happy to welcome back Chef Devin Levin with the Cox Business Convention Center to the Cooking Corner. Today we are making Blackened Mahi Mahi with Grape Tomato, Mango, Orange, Caper, Red Onion & Cilantro Salsa

Ingredients

Mahi-Mahi fillets, skinless, boneless

Brushed with olive oil & coated with Cajun seasonings

Coat mahi fillets with Cajun seasoning; heat a non-stick skillet to high heat and add a small amount of olive oil; quickly sear on each side to blacken and coat till fish is firm to the touch.

Salsa:

1 cup Grape Tomatoes, Halved

½ cup Mango, Diced

½ cup Mandarin Oranges

¼ cup Red Onion, Sliced Thin

¼ cup Capers & Additional Juice

¼ bunch Cilantro, Chopped

2 tabl. Scallions, chopped

Salt & Pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients and allow marinating for one hour before serving.

Plate mahi in the center of the plate and spoon a generous amount of salsa over each fillet. Great served with soft polenta, white rice, or simple baby field green salad vinaigrette.



