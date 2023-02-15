Wellness Watch: Understanding The New Guidelines For Treating Childhood Obesity

Wednesday, February 15th 2023, 4:34 pm
The American Academy of Pediatrics released new guidelines on how to treat childhood obesity for the first time in 15 years. The new guidelines include treating obesity with medications and possibly surgery. Pediatrician Dr. Theresa Horton from Utica Park Clinic joined News On 6 to discuss how obesity impacts children.
