Wellness Watch: Understanding The New Guidelines For Treating Childhood Obesity


Wednesday, February 15th 2023, 4:34 pm

By: News On 6


The American Academy of Pediatrics released new guidelines on how to treat childhood obesity for the first time in 15 years. The new guidelines include treating obesity with medications and possibly surgery. Pediatrician Dr. Theresa Horton from Utica Park Clinic joined News On 6 to discuss how obesity impacts children.


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 15th, 2023

February 8th, 2023

November 29th, 2022

September 7th, 2022

Top Headlines

February 16th, 2023

February 16th, 2023

February 16th, 2023

February 16th, 2023