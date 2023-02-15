Broken Arrow Teachers Honored By Student Athletes

-

Broken Arrow High School athletes surprise their favorite teacher with an award before each game.

In the fall, it was football, and now they’re doing it during basketball season.

Taryn Jacobs will be honoring her math teacher, Kimberly Trueblood, at the basketball game on Friday.

Jacobs surprised Trueblood with a jersey Wednesday. She said she’s thankful for how much her teacher has helped her this year.

"So she's my math teacher, and I'm not great at math, and so she always helps me just understand what I'm doing and just really puts me on the right track," said Jacobs.

Jacobs said since math can be a difficult topic, she’s glad to have Trueblood as her teacher.

"I feel like a lot of math teachers don't get that credit because it is math, so being such a great teacher, I want to honor her for that," said Jacobs.

Trueblood said it made her happy to see her students take the time to thank her for the work she’s done.

"Surprised is the key word, and then, I just felt very honored to even be recognized by students, because I feel like I do this because I love doing it. It's a job but it's a job I feel is very rewarding,” said Trueblood. “So this makes it even more rewarding."

Trueblood said teaching is less of a job, and more of a chance to help change lives.

"It's wonderful just to be around them, and feel like I am doing something for not just the students, but society as a whole in helping kind of shape them," said Trueblood.

Jacobs is proud of the fact the basketball team is letting them honor teachers at the game.

"I think it's really good that they're letting us take on these kind of leadership roles in our community, and I think it's important for later on in life," said Jacobs.

Trueblood will be honored at halftime during the basketball game on Friday night.