Oklahoma Teen Hit, Killed By Boat While On Vacation In Belize

A tragic accident killed an Oklahoma teen while she was on family vacation in Belize. The report said the teen died after being hit by a boat while she was swimming.

The report said she and her family had only arrived in the country two days earlier.

News On 6 got word earlier Wednesday that an Oklahoma teenager was killed in a boating accident in Belize while swimming with her mother.

A police report sent to us by a senior staff reporter with the San Pedro Sun Newspaper in Belize said a 30-year-old Belizean Tour Guide and Boat Captain Jesse Smith told police Tuesday afternoon he was coming back from a boat tour at Mexico Rocks about 8 miles North of San Pedro Town.

The report said Smith told police while he was coming back on the boat, he suddenly heard a noise as if the boat hit a log.

The report said Smith heard a woman scream, turned around and saw another woman in the water with cut wounds.

The 17-year-old girl was taken to Ambergris Hope Clinic and was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later.

In an effort to learn more, we contacted the offices of the Governor, both Senators, two Congressmen, law enforcement agencies and the school district where sources said the teen is from, and the San Pedro Police Department. However, none of them were able to help.

But the clinic confirmed all of the medical details listed in the police report, including the names of the victim and her mother, which we are not releasing at this time.

Police arrested Smith and got a urine sample.

We called the Dive Center that owns the boat and were told they will not be commenting.

We also reached out to the U.S. Embassy in Belize and our request was forwarded to the State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs for a response.

The US State Department sent us the following information:

• We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Belize on February 14, 2023.

• We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss.

• The Embassy is providing all appropriate assistance to the family and is monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death.

• Generally speaking, when a U.S. citizen dies abroad, the Department provides all appropriate consular assistance to the family and friends. Depending on the situation, this can include attempting to locate and inform the next-of-kin of the death, providing information on local burial or the return of the remains to the United States, assisting the legal representative with questions concerning the disposition of the U.S. citizen’s personal effects and/or estate, and preparation of a Consular Report of Death of a U.S. citizen Abroad.

• Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.