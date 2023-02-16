By: News On 6

Philbrook Museum Gives Golden Driller A New Look

-

Tulsa's iconic Golden Driller now has a new look, thanks to the Philbrook Museum.

The museum put a shirt, mustache and paint splotches on the 76-foot-tall statue to remind people about its new exhibit 'Rembrandt to Monet: 500 Years of European Painting.'

The new exhibit will feature more than 50 paintings from some of history's most famous artists.

The new exhibit is set to open on Wednesday, February 22, and will run through the end of May.

