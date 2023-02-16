Blustery Weather Before A Weekend Pattern Change

If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

TULSA, Okla. - Cold weather makes a return after severe storms swept across Green Country on Wednesday night.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Blustery and cold weather remains on Thursday with highs in the 30s. The pattern brings warmer and breezy weather this weekend before another storm system nears by the middle of next week.

A few severe storm and tornado warnings were issued across the area on Wednesday night, producing some reports of hail and damaging winds, including preliminary reports of wind damage near Colcord and Oaks. Severe weather threats will continue well east of the state on Thursday as the front moves across part of the southeastern U.S.

Northwest winds from 15 to 25 mph will create wind chill values into the teens on Thursday morning with temps dropping into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Afternoon highs remaining in the upper 30s north and lower 40s south. The upper air trough will not move away from the area until later Thursday afternoon and evening. This means clouds may linger throughout the day with a few sunbreaks. A couple of flurries will be possible on Thursday morning along the OK-KS state line region and again later this evening across northwestern Arkansas and extreme northeastern OK as the upper trough exits the region.

A surface ridge nearby brings light winds, clearing sky and dry air overnight as temps drop into the teens in the valleys and the lower 20s elsewhere, including the Tulsa metro. Friday supports another cool day with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s but with mostly light winds and sunshine. The next storm system gradually organizes across the western and northern U.S. this weekend with increasing southwest winds from 15 to 25 mph. A split-flow pattern supports a strong trough dropping from Canada into the northern plains early next week while the southern stream develops another cut-off low near Baja, Mexico. Initially, this brings highs in the mid to upper 50s Saturday with more clouds and into the mid to upper 60s Sunday with some sunshine. A surface front will near the state early next week and may waffle into and out of northern OK both Monday and Tuesday before finally surging southward Wednesday as the main storm system nears the central to southern plains.

We’ll have more information about this system on Friday.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV