New Study Shows Increase In Suicide Risk In Teens At The Height Of Pandemic

By: CBS News

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages five to 24 years old in the US. Lockdowns and school shutdowns during the first year of the pandemic left many young people feeling depressed, anxious, and isolated. New research in the Journal of Pediatrics from Nationwide Children's Hospital finds youth suicide rates increased in 2020. 5,568 died by suicide, 79% were male, and 50% died by firearm. "That really highlights the need for safe storage of firearms in the home. If you're a parent and you own guns, storing them safely is paramount to reducing risk for suicide," says Jeff Bridge, PhD and Director of the Center for Suicide Prevention and Research at Nationwide Children's Hospital.

Dr. Bridge authored the study that also found more suicides during the pandemic compared to before among non-Hispanic American Indian/Alaskan Native youth, and Black youth. "We really need to tailor our suicide prevention strategies through a culturally informed lens," says Dr. Bridge.

Researchers stress suicide is preventable if those interventions can get to the young people most in need both at school and at home. "There are several school-based suicide prevention programs. It is okay to ask your child if they're thinking about suicide. That will not put the thought in your child's head. There is very strong evidence that refutes that notion. Have that conversation," Dr. Bridge says.

Dr. Bridge says we need to have those mental health conversations with our children because it is just as important as their physical health.

Researchers also highlighted the higher-than-expected suicide rate among non-Hispanic Asian or Pacific Islander females as a cause for concern as well because this is a group of young people that usually has a very low rate of suicide.





﻿It is our policy to provide resources for anybody considering self-harm when reporting about a situation involving suicide or a suicide attempt.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

The Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1) connect veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.﻿