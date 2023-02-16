Antoinette Baking Company Teams Up With Philbrook Museum For Pop-Up Café

The Golden Driller got recently a makeover thanks to the Philbrook Museum, but that's not all the museum is up to this week.

The Philbrook Museum is providing visitors with an opportunity to enjoy a sweet treat while visiting a new exhibit featuring iconic European artists.

Dozens of masterpieces spanning 500 years of European painting are displayed on the walls of the Philbrook Museum for "Rembrandt to Monet."

"It's a pretty special opportunity for us to bring some of the biggest names in the art world ever here to Tulsa,” Martin said.

Tulsa is the final stop on a tour for the paintings before the exhibit returns to Omaha, Nebraska.

This is giving people a rare chance to see the artwork somewhere else since the home base, the Joslyn Museum, is undergoing major renovation.

"It's a very special opportunity for people to get out and see something they'll probably never see again here in Tulsa,” Martin said.

Martin expects the exhibit to attract tourists from other areas like Dallas and Northwest Arkansas.

It's an immersive experience so while you admire the art, you can sip on coffee or snack on a macaron from the pop-up Antoinette Cafe.

The museum even partnered with local florist French Bouquet to bring a painting to life.

A 3D flower display makes you feel like you're standing in Monet's Meadow, and it's the perfect opportunity to take a selfie.

The cafe opens on Saturday. You can see "Rembrandt to Monet" starting on Wednesday, Feb. 22 to Sunday, May 28.