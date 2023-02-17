Families Cash In On $10,000 Incentive To Move To Muskogee

Three families who recently moved to Muskogee are each getting a check for $10,000 as part of a new incentive to relocate and work in the city.

Leaders are hopeful the program will help keep the workforce strong and attract even more people to town.

The "Ready.Set.Move" program was organized by Port Muskogee. The City said it fully supports the plan.

Muskogee businesses can apply to be a part of the program to reward new employers from out of state.

The first three families were rewarded checks on Thursday after relocating in Muskogee to live and work.

Lemeul Young is one of the recipients, moving to Muskogee from Houston.

“The $10,000 was super helpful,” said Young. “We’re going to put that back into our home.”

Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman is hopeful the program will help reinforce the workforce.

“For a long time our community had flatlined,” said Coleman. “Today is a prime example that there are families that want to live, work and play in Muskogee.”

Coleman said more than 20 additional stipends are ready to be rewarded to people who want to relocate to Muskogee.