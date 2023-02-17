Catoosa Police, Volunteers Clear Out Homeless Camp Near Elementary School

-

Catoosa police have now removed everyone whose been living in a homeless camp near a Catoosa School and a busy shopping area.

The owner of the property started the clean up last week after numerous complaints about crimes, panhandling and trash.

Superintendent Robert Schornick said there's no negotiating when it comes to safety.

"This is something that’s not easy. It’s not. It’s truly, truly a difficult process that we have to go through, but if you're sitting in my chair as a superintendent, you will never negate or take away the fact that safety is the utmost importance in any district,” said Supt. Robert Schornick, Catoosa Public Schools.

He had to put the schools on lockdown recently when two people from the homeless camp got into a fight and one of them had an axe.

"[It was] a potential violent situation that could have gone really, really bad," said Supt. Schornick. “[T]he progress that we have seen from the Catoosa Police Department and also the city of Catoosa and also the investors is something that is definitely moving in the right direction and we’re extremely extremely excited about.”

Schornick sent a letter on January 9 to the owner of the property detailing the situation at hand and asking for action.

"They're approached by people panhandling. We see them sitting across the road over here with signs. We also watch them get enough money to go to the dispensary and to buy alcohol with that money people give them, maybe thinking they're gonna buy food with it,” said Sheriff Scott Walton, Rogers County.

The Sheriff said they arrested a couple of people for throwing rocks at the workers.

Some people have criticized the police for removing the homeless.

Chief Benight posted the following statement on the Catoosa Police Department’s Facebook:

“As many have noticed, the encampment near the schools is in the process of being removed. This has been a long-drawn-out process as many don't know the procedures required by law to take such action. The final occupants were removed this morning completing a process that started a week ago. As I've said, we are talking about human beings, and I was not simply going to continue to shuffle them around without offering assistance and providing them time to make arrangements for acceptable relocation. There has been much criticism towards the city and property owners, and I would like to say that city officials worked with me on a solution to resolve this and the property owners, after having the problem presented to them took swift action and not only made a large financial investment in clearing the location, but also cooperated and offered assistance with aiding and assisting in relocation.”

"My heart goes out to those individuals. I mean, I wish that we could assist somehow some way. I do believe that the police department is doing that. I do believe that they are trying their best to come in and provide those resources and those supports and those interventions," said Supt. Schornick. "At this point in time though, I will always go to the fact that there are close to 2,000 individuals that come to this district every single day that we have to protect, and that's what I will do."