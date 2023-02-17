OHP Reports Increase In Wrong-Way Crashes, Offers Drivers Tips To Minimize Risk

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has reported a recent rise in wrong way crashes.

One person died after a driver crashed head on into a semi-truck on Tuesday, Feb. 14, shutting down part of I-44 in Tulsa for more than 8 hours.

The crash happened at around 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the exit to Yale Ave.

OHP said both vehicles burst into flames, and the driver of the car died at the scene after being pinned for about 2 hours. The driver's identity has not been released.

OHP Trooper Eric Foster has been in law enforcement for a decade, and said crashes of this magnitude are becoming all too common on Oklahoma highways and interstates, especially in metro areas.

"We are seeing a noticeable rise in wrong way drivers especially over the nighttime hours and the majority are intoxicated drivers," Foster said.

Foster said most wrong way crashes, like the one on Tuesday, happen in the inside lane. Foster said they also often lead to very serious injuries, but there are actions drivers can take to minimize risk.

"Slow down, pull as far to the right as possible, pull into the grass if you have to and come to a complete stop," Foster said. "Your vehicle is created for front-end impacts and rear end impacts, not created for side impacts."

In the past, OHP has not tracked wrong way driving specifically, but said it is working to change the way it reports these incidents statewide.

Foster said if drivers see someone on the road going the wrong way to call 911 immediately, provide the location, and direction of travel.