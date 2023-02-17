Broken Arrow Man Accused Of Stalking Church Staff Members

By: News On 6

A man has been arrested for stalking members of several churches in Broken Arrow and Tulsa, according to Broken Arrow Police.

Police say Jesse Paine would be asked to leave church buildings and then later show up at the homes of church employees. Investigators say Paine was seen staring through the front window of a home and witnesses say he made threats to church workers.

Officers arrested Paine Wednesday for felony stalking.