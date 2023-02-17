'Route 66 Road Fest' To Return To Tulsa In June

By: News On 6

Route 66 Road Fest will return to Tulsa for its second year in 2023.

It's one of several events that state leaders hope will build excitement for the 100th anniversary of the highway in 2026. The festival will feature a classic car show, live entertainment, and more than a hundred vendors.

"And then our main feature is 'the journey' which is a historical exhibit that details the history of Route 66 from the 1920s until Today," said Wade Bray with the Route 66 Road Fest.

The event will be in June at Expo Square in Tulsa.