By: CBS News

6 Killed In Series Of Shootings In Mississippi; Suspect In Custody, Sheriff Says

Six people were killed in a series of shootings Friday in northwestern Mississippi, authorities said. A suspect is in custody, the sheriff's office in Tate County, Mississippi, confirmed to CBS News.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed the death toll to The Associated Press.

The shootings happened at a store and three homes in Arkabutla, Mississippi, Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance told CBS affiliate WREG-TV.

According to the sheriff, a man was shot at the store, a woman was shot at one home, and two people were shot at another home. The suspect was taken into custody after a chase that led to a third home, where two more people were found dead, the sheriff told the station.

"At this time, we believe he acted alone," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said in a statement on Facebook. "His motive is not yet known."

The governor said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist in the investigation.

"Please pray for the victims of this tragic violence and their families at this time," Reeves said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.