By: News On 6

OHP: 1 Dead, 2 In Critical Condition After Crash On Highway 75

-

One person has died and two others are in critical condition after a car crash on Highway 75 on Friday evening, OHP said.

A car was going west on 106th St. North when it pulled out in front of a truck going south on Highway 75, OHP said.

22 year-old Dalton Wright was pronounced dead at the scene, OHP said.

Two people in the truck were taken to the hospital in critical condition, OHP said.

Troopers said intersections like this are dangerous and drivers need to stay alert.

"These intersections on Highway 75 are uncontrolled, 90 degree hard accesses are always dangerous. It's pertinent that the traffic be vigilant and not be distracted on the inside or outside of vehicles."

Troopers said they believe the truck was speeding.

A portion of the highway at East 106th St. North in Tulsa County was closed for about two hours due to the crash, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. Friday.