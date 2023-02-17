Skiatook Couple Frustrated With Sewage Contamination On Property

-

A Skiatook couple said they are at their wits end after sewage from the city's sewage line continues to back up onto their property.

The City of Skiatook said they are actively working to fix the problem.

The couple said the city is good about coming out and cleaning up the sewer line, but they are desperate for a permanent fix.

For the past seven years, Steve and Harriett Kendrick have been having issues with sewage leaking onto their property.

"It's been going on for years, but it's gotten worse, and I don't know what it is," Steve said.

Steve said in the past six weeks, it's happened four times. He said he has to pump sewage out from under his house and clean up his yard.

"If I walked out there and I picked up that weight up I got sitting on that, you and I would both have to run because it squirts up outta there," he said.

The City of Skiatook said it found an issue further down the sewer line that it is working to replace.

Steve said right now, he's so worried the sewage could get backed up into his house, they can't use their water.

He said they go to neighbors or their son's house to use the bathroom and shower.

"We can't do anything here. She can't do anything, she can't cook, can't do the laundry, can't wash the dishes, you sure can't run the dishwasher," he said.

Steve said he's not mad at the city, but he just wants to stop having to deal with this problem. "That's all, just want it fixed," he said.

The city also said after the line is replaced, an engineer will look to see if there is any other damage.