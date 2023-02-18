Tahlequah Grandpa Who Loved Family, KC Chiefs, Dies 2 Days After Super Bowl Win

-

A Tahlequah grandfather sick with lung cancer lived out one of his last days watching his favorite team, the Kansas City Chiefs, win the Super Bowl.

Right before Christmas, John Tillison was hoping his grandson would have the time of his life at a Chiefs game.

He went home from the hospital in January. Surrounded by his friends and family, Tillison watched as his Kansas City Chiefs won the big game on Sunday.

"He was just a simple man with the biggest heart,” his daughter, Jennifer Kimble, said.

Kimble said her dad's heart stopped beating two days later. She said he never let his health issues define him.

"Cancer did not beat him. He beat cancer,” she said.

In December, when Tillison was in the hospital, he said he wanted his grandson to have the “most special last Christmas gift." A family friend gave them tickets to see the Chiefs play on Christmas Eve.

While Tillison couldn't be there, seven-year-old Gus went to that game with other family, and came back to give his grandpa a hat full of signatures.

At the family's Super Bowl party, Tillison didn't just cheer on his Chiefs, but prepared a shrimp and crab boil for everyone.

"And that was what he loved to do,” Kimble said. “He loved to cook for people. He loved to host parties. He loved family, big get togethers."

John died on Valentine's Day. A day or two later, the shirt he ordered for his wife, Judy, came in the mail.

"He loved, loved, loved his family. His grandkids, everybody. But football was his second. That's how it's always been: family, football,” Kimble said. “So it was just something so special for him to be able to get that win, to go out with a big bang and celebrate the way he wanted to."

